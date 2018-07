© Reuters



Thousands in Colombian cities gathered in vigils to call for an end to political violence against human rights defenders.Several cities around the world joined Colombia's vigil Friday to protest the systematic murder of social and community leaders.In Colombia's capital city of Bogota, and in Medellin thousands gathered with lit candles to reject incidents of violence, which seems to have become the norm."We scream in silence that we don't tolerate one more murder, no more violence, no more aggression against our human rights defenders, no more paramilitary structures trying to silence us. #TheyWon'tSilenceUs #TheCpuntryFirst @CountryFirst," activist Mafe Carrascal tweeted.The protests and gatherings of solidarity were organized after a particularly deadly week, during which at least seven social leaders, including Ana Maria Cortes, a social leader, and coordinator of Gustavo Petro 's presidential campaign in the city of Caceres, Antioquia were killed.Petro has said that Cortes had denounced the mayor of Caceres and thatVigils were held in Paris, Valencia, Barcelona, Berlin, Brussels, London, New York, Rome, and Buenos Aires.Colombia elected Ivan Duque, former president Alvaro Uribe's protege, as president in June."Many us are worried that with the change of government the progress regarding human rights and the peace process might be at risk," Chris Duarte, a protester in Bogota told the AP. Duque's party, the Democratic Center has already approved reforms on the Special Jurisdiction for Peace , a central element of the peace accords signed with former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), effectively delay all hearings related to military and police human rights violations.The number of victims differs. According to the Ombudsman's Office of Colombia since January 2016, 311 leaders have been killed. The non-governmental Institute of Studies for Development and Peace has registered 385 murders since the Colombian government signed a peace treaty with the demobilized FARC, in November 2016. If the 18 murders since May 2018 are added,In a statement, Colombia's Attorney General said they would "double their efforts in defense of social leaders," however, many fear that a new massacre like the one perpetrated by right-wing paramilitary groups between the 1980s and 1990s could take place.