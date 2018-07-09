© Kacper Pempel / Reuters

A woman has been charged in New Hampshire, in the US for stealing a laptop from a hacker who was trying to scam people into picking up and shipping the illegally-purchased computer.According to Associated Press, citing police reports, 51-year-old Jennifer Wozmak answered an online "job" to ship the computer overseas. After picking up the laptop, she then, instead of shipping it, sent a stack of magazines overseas. Wozmak sold the computer to someone else.In March Wolfeboro Police were contacted by a business owner who said a hacker (presumably the first scammer) had used their account to buy the computer. The police tracked down Wozmak, who has now been charged with theft. Police Chief Dean Rondeau told AP the woman had no affiliation with the original scammer, other than the advertisement.