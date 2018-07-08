Tower
One of Australia's most dizzying tourist attractions, the Sydney Tower, has been shut down after a man reportedly jumped to his death from the 305-meter skyscraper.

Famed for its observation deck and skywalk tours, the Sydney Tower is the second tallest building of its kind in the southern hemisphere. According to Australia's Seven News, a man took his own life at the high-rise building on Sunday evening.

Local police say the unidentified person "jumped" and investigators are not treating the incident as suspicious, reported The Australian.

"The body of a man was found not in public view," the police spokesperson said. "Inquiries suggest the incident is self-harm related. A report will be prepared for the coroner."

In a post via its Twitter account, the Sydney Tower informed the public that the building would be closed for a period of time. However, it did not mention reports of the man's death.

Tragically, it's not the first time that somebody has taken their own life at the tower. Earlier this year, the observation deck was forced to suspend operations when a woman leapt to her death while on a skywalk tour around the top of the building. The incident in May prompted a review of the attraction's safety measures, after the company which organizes the skywalk admitted that visitors could loosen the harnesses designed to keep people from falling.

It's unclear how the person killed in the recent incident managed to gain access to the outside of the building. RT.com has contacted New South Wales Police for further information on the incident.