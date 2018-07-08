© Brendan McDermid / Reuters

Journalist Glenn Greenwald has posted a photo of him and the renowned whistleblower Edward Snowden, saying he was happy to reunite with his "colleague in defense of press freedoms."Both Snowden and Greenwald, smiling, are seen on what appears to be a selfie uploaded to journalist's Instagram account."So excited to reunite today with one of this generation's greatest whistleblowers and my colleague in defense of press freedoms, Edward Snowden," a caption to the photo reads.The release has seemingly excited online users, who applauded the reunion via Twitter.A year later, Greenwald was first to report on the top-secret US court order requiring Verizon to provide the National Security Agency with telephone metadata for all calls between America and abroad, as well as all domestic calls.The pair did communicate through video chats before the selfie, but are not known to have met in person since the two broke the news on massive NSA surveillance in the US, which resulted in Snowden seeking asylum in Russia after being chased by US intelligence services.