Vehicle on fire
© Bars Bars / YouTube
A driver of a truck that caught fire in central Russia received "help" from an unlikely source when a vacuum-machine driver used his quick thinking - and the contents of his honeywagon - to promptly put out the blaze.

A GAZelle drop-side truck caught fire at the middle of a road in the city of Ivanovo in central Russia on Friday. The fire, which was reportedly caused by a short circuit, promptly engulfed the tented vehicle. The truck belonged to roadworks company and, given its contents, looked likely to burn to ashes before a honeywagon passed by.

The crew of the waste machine came to the rescue and doused the flaming truck with its murky water, swiftly extinguishing the blaze before firefighters arrived on the scene. As footage from the scene indicates, the "saved" GAZelle remained half-burned and covered in waste. It is unclear whether the owner of the vehicle was happy with the outcome of the incident.