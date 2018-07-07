© Bars Bars / YouTube

A driver of a truck that caught fire in central Russia received "help" from an unlikely source when a vacuum-machine driver used his quick thinking - and the contents of his honeywagon - to promptly put out the blaze.A GAZelle drop-side truck caught fire at the middle of a road in the city of Ivanovo in central Russia on Friday. The fire, which was reportedly caused by a short circuit, promptly engulfed the tented vehicle. The truck belonged to roadworks company and, given its contents, looked likely to burn to ashes before a honeywagon passed by.As footage from the scene indicates, the "saved" GAZelle remained half-burned and covered in waste. It is unclear whether the owner of the vehicle was happy with the outcome of the incident.