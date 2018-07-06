© Hans Punz/AFP



Three European parties to the Iranian nuclear deal, as well as Russia and China, have agreed tothe Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said."We have agreed ... that the experts of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) wouldLavrov told journalists following a ministerial meeting of the parties to the Iran deal. He added that the commission needs to develop ways to keep commercial and economic ties between Iran and other parties to the agreement, which "would not depend on the US whims."All parties to the deal condemned Washington's decision to unilaterally withdraw from the JPCOA by calling it an "illegitimate practice, which should not be taken for granted.""Everyone agreed that it was a grave violation of the deal's terms," Lavrov said, adding thatThe Islamic Republic also reaffirmed its commitment to the deal and vowed to continue to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the Russian minister said. Even though Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the US actions "de-facto disrupted the agreement," thus giving Iran a right to withdraw from it as well, the Islamic Republic would not exercise this right, according to Lavrov.The US unilaterally withdrew from the Iranian nuclear deal in May. It has been putting pressure on its allies ever since, seeking in particular to make them reduce oil imports from Iran. European countries, as well as Russia and China, all condemned Washington's move. They have reiterated their commitment to the nuclear deal on numerous occasions, and vowed to prevent the accord from crumbling.