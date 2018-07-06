© Brian Snyder / Reuters

As US tariffs on Chinese imports worth $34 billion kicked in on Friday, President Donald Trump said he would consider imposing additional levies on $500 billion in Chinese goods, should Beijing retaliate.Another $16 billion are expected to go into effect in two weeks and potentially another $500 billion, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on his way to Montana before the tariffs kicked in.Hours after Washington introduced 25 percent trade tariffs on $34 billion worth of Chinese goods, Beijing retaliated with mirror measures against American imports. Chinese tariffs will reportedly target US products such as soybeans, seafood and crude oil.It has vowed to inform the World Trade Organization (WTO) and work with other countries to "jointly safeguard free trade and the multilateral system."A Chinese ministry spokesman said the "US is shooting itself in the foot and hurting the world" with its tariff hikes.