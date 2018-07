© Curto De La Torre/Getty Images

What does the bill say?

What do the critics of the bill say?

What do the supporters say?

Ohio lawmakers are considering legislation that would protect the rights of parents to determine whether their child should receive treatment for gender dysphoria, WOSU-Radio reported.Reps. Tom Brinkman (R) and Paul Zeltwanger (R) authored the proposal thatfor their child who shows symptoms of or has been diagnosed with gender dysphoria."They [parents] should have that responsibility," Brinkman told WOSU.House Bill 658 was inspired by a family court case where a Cincinnati judge awarded custody of a 17-year-old to the grandparents after the teen's parents refused to provide treatment that supported the child's chosen gender. The parents insisted that the teenager receive Christian counseling and wouldn't allow surgery or hormone treatments.Parents would retain the right to decide what is the best treatment of their child who is diagnosed with or shows symptoms of gender dysphoria, according to the bill that was first introduced in May."The parents, guardian, or custodian, in exercising the fundamental right to care for their child, may withhold consent for gender dysphoria treatment or activities that are designed and intended to form a child's conceptions of sex and gender," the bill reads Teachers, doctors and others who provide supervision or care for children must notify the parents in writing if they learn that a child may have gender dysphoria.Parents would be protected from adverse action for refusing to allow any form of gender dysphoria treatment.Some LGBTQ activists groups believe the bill will cause more harm to transgender youth."This unnecessary and discriminatory bill does nothing to support youth and families. In fact, it puts the livelihoods of some of our most vulnerable youth - transgender youth - further at risk with bullying and discrimination by potentially forcing teachers to out them," Equality Ohio , wrote in a post on its website.Supporters believe the bill protects parental rights."You can have whatever views you want on LGBT issues and on all of these things," Aaron Baer, president of Citizens for Community Values, told WCMH-TV . "This is about ensuring parents are the ones in charge of their child's upbringing, not the state, not anyone else."