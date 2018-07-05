Syrian Tank
The only remaining demand is that Hezbollah and Iran do not establish a presence there

The Israeli military has reportedly drawn its "red lines" for the ongoing fighting between the Syrian government and militants along its northern border, ruling out a direct clash with pro-Assad forces and claiming that they alone must take over the conflict zone.

According to Haaretz, Israeli defense officials said they did not expect a direct confrontation between the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Syrian Army in the wake of a pro-government offensive against the al-Nusra Front and Daesh terrorist groups in southwestern Syria near the border with Israel.

According to Israeli officials cited by the media outlet, pro-Assad forces must be the only ones to enter the conflict zone near Israel's de facto northern border and take control over it when the strife is over, while Tel Aviv does not intend to allow other forces and armed groups to take over the area or join the Syrian army.

In a meeting between senior defense officials, Israel addressed an array of scenarios it would not tolerate from the Syrian troops or other forces in the area, the report says.

The general line, Haaretz notes, is that there will be no compromises when it comes to maintaining the 1974 agreement, which provided for a buffer zone between the two countries, kept free of military forces and heavy weapons. Israel is also keeping a close eye on the situation in the area, to verify which forces are affiliated with President Bashar al-Assad.

I read this as Israel accepting an SAA advance right up to the UNDOF Line B and in the Quneitra area UNDOF Line C.