Russian envoy to the US Anatoly Antonov expressed hope that the US and Russian leaders will establish good chemistry at their upcoming summit, adding that when the two great powers are "in the same boat, the world can sleep well."With less than two weeks to go until the summit between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Helsinki, Antonov told RT that he does not expect a miracle, but hopes the highly anticipated meeting will give much-needed impetus to bilateral relations, which are currently on the rocks.The role of Russia and the US, both members of the UN Security Council, in international affairs means they "bear special responsibility for peace and security," the ambassador said, adding thatOn the other hand, if they fail to find common ground on pressing international issues of interest to both nations, such as the fight against terrorism, the world will become a less secure place, he said.Recalling his first weeks as ambassador to the US last summer, Antonov said he could not have felt less welcome.Since then, Antonov said, the situation has improved, withbut did not disclosed any details, adding that he hopes for a reciprocal visit of Russian legislators to Washington.The Russian diplomat reiterated that Russia did not meddle in the 2016 US presidential election, and is ready to address all concerns his American colleagues might have, saying that Moscow has offered its assistance to US officials "many times" and proposed "real negotiations" on the issue, but received negative responses.