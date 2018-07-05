The perpetrator who assaulted a group of 16-year-olds in San Antonio, TX restaurant is a 30-year old Dungeons & Dragons cosplaying deadbeat who lives with his parents and has an extensive criminal record.Kino Jimenez ruined the evening of Hunter Richards and his friends, who were enjoying a late night meal at Whataburger when he stole Richards' MAGA hat, cursed him out, and left the restaurant in huff.WATCH:Jimenez is the very definition of a loser.According to a public records database, the 30-year-old shares an address with 60-year-old Quetzalcoatl Jimenez, likely his father, in San Antonio.Jimenez has a lengthy criminal history fraught with run-ins with the law, including several DWI charges, a drug possession charge, and a burglary charge according to public records:When not assaulting children or driving drunk, Jimenez is a Dungeons & Dragons cosplayer, and activity that the 16-year-olds whom he assaulted have likely grown out of. Here's a photo from Jimenez's now-deleted Facebook page.Jimenez is also a member of the Green Party of Texas. The key values of the Green Party include nonviolence, diversity, and social justice.He has already been fired from his job at a local bar called Rumble, according to the bar's now-deleted Facebook page. They wrote the following message before deleting the page:"Hello friends,It came to our attention earlier this evening that a part-time employee was captured on cell phone video assaulting another person at a local eatery. The assault took place, presumably, because this employee did not agree with the other individuals political stance.We have since terminated this employee, as his actions go against everything that this establishment stands for.Rumble has, and always will be, a bar that is as inclusive as any establishment could possibly be. THIS BAR IS A SAFE SPACE FOR EVERYONE! No matter your race, creed, ethnicity, sexual identity, and political stance, you are welcomed here!We do not condone the actions or behavior that were displayed in the cell phone video, and we never will.If you have any questions or concerns please message us privately. We support and appreciate your business."Passage Ends.