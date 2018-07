© Amir Cohen / Reuters



Human rights campaigners claim that the Israeli army and defense corporations exploit the deadly Gaza protests to test and advertise hardware like drones, sniper rifles and 'smart' fences. says the recent report penned by the 'Hamushim' human rights group, which campaigns against the occupation of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. The NGO is run by the Coalition of Women for Peace, an Israel-based group partnering with the Nobel Peace Prize-winning American Friends Service Committee.According to the activists, the 'Great March of Return' protests in Gaza have also helped Tel Aviv to promote new army tech. "focused on the combat advantages of both in the military preparation for the Great March of Return and during the march itself," theyThe models, dubbed 'Sea or Tears,' were specifically designed for the border police as crowd dispersal tools.Some of the drones deployed along the Gaza border were tasked with shooting down kites rigged with Molotov cocktails. But, as the activists write, according to witnesses,Remington M24 and IWI Tavor rifles, as well as their ammunition, which is capable of leaving exit wounds expanding up to 15 centimeters (5,3 inches), were praised by the army and the media. Both the drones and rifles were presented at prestigious expos and defense conferences during the protests, the activists stress.The Gaza border fence itself got its share of advertisement, the reports notes, quoting the CEO of its manufacturer, Magal Security Systems: "Gaza has become a showroom for the company's 'smart fences,' as customers appreciate that the products are battle-tested."The UN General Assembly and numerous human rights watchdogs condemned Israel for the use of violence against the Palestinians.