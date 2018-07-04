© Mahmud Hams / AFP

The standoff with Israeli forces at the heavily fortified border fence in eastern Gaza has left more than a dozen injured as hundreds of women and girls joined the 'Palestinian Women for the Return and Breaking the Siege' rally.More than 130 Palestinians have been killed, including children, and thousands injured during the three-month-long protest at the border. Nearly half of the deaths occurred amid intense violence on May 14, when the US moved its embassy to Israel from Tel Aviv to the disputed city of Jerusalem. Some relatives of the victims came to Tuesday's rally.The weekly march has been running since spring with Palestinian protesters denouncing Israeli occupation and the blockade of the Gaza Strip, and demanding the right to return to the areas they were expelled from in 1948.