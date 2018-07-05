Sick sex attackers were caught grinning on CCTV after they gang-raped a sobbing teenage girl in a car park.submitted their 19-year-old victim to a horrific hour-long ordeal before dumping her on a street in Canterbury, Kent.Cameras caught Altun, 25, and Amet, 23, leaving The Cuban nightclub with their victim during the early hours of Friday April 13.They were seen holding the "visibly intoxicated" girl up as she staggered through the streets of Canterbury.Altun and Amet were later filmed running off to fetch Engin, 24, from The Cuban and he joined the other two in attacking the teenager.After an hour of raping their victim, the three men left her by a Carluccio's restaurant in Canterbury.The girl had been on a night out with her friends when she was targeted by the gang and managed to pick herself up and find them back near the club.Altun, Amet and Engin were caught after cops reviewed CCTV in the area and carried out forensic analysis., at Canterbury Crown Court on May 21. He was sentenced to nine years and nine months.Amet, also from Faversham, and Engin, from Sturry near Canterbury, each received nine years in prison at the same court today.Detective Sergeant Matt Banks of Kent Police said: "These three men preyed upon a vulnerable woman and then took advantage of her in the worst possible way."They separated her from her friend during the early hours of the morning with a plan to fulfil their own depraved sexual desires."Thanks to the cooperation of the nightclub and other local businesses, we were able to obtain excellent footage, which showed the men on the lead up to the attack."This material has been vital to this investigation and instrumental in their conviction."I would also like to thank the victim for her bravery, who has suffered a great deal following this ordeal."It has had a profound effect on her and her family."The support she has given us has helped bring these offenders to justice and I'm pleased to see they'll serve lengthy sentences as a result of what they did.