© Screenshot



"It's a miseducation and an incredibly problematic one, to be the largest Jewish educational institution in the world, and to not be talking about the occupation."

the skeptics received various veiled threats about their plans, that they would get killed.

and Palestinians are not.

"I would say that the displacement and emptiness of the area we were in really spoke volumes... speaks to the level of military control... It really was a visceral example of what military control looks like in the daily reality of occupation."

"If you are already signed up for a Birthright trip - I know there are tens of thousands of you out there- please, please, please push, ask questions, make Birthright uncomfortable."

This tour single-handedly provoked outrage in Israel and throughout the Jewish Diaspora. MK Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) said that this was no less than an attempt to harm the state of Israel and the Jewish people!



Meanwhile, right-wing organizations published the names and faces of the participants, and Birthright blocked a Haaretz reporter from their twitter account after she covered the story.



Clearly, they're panicking....



One single tour in a sea of ​​Occupation propaganda drove the Right-wing crazy.