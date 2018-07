© Charlie Forgham-Bailey



'Misinformed' dietary advice

Queen's physician

Whistleblower

Leading British health experts are calling for a Chilcot-style inquiry into why they say tens of thousands of people continue to die every year through the overprescription of drugs.In a speech at the European Parliament in Brussels, the doctors and academics will say millions of people are being given unnecessary medication - such as statins, blood pressure pills and glucose lowering drugs for type 2 diabetics Many scientists are compromised by the grants they rely on from pharmaceutical companies, the experts argue. Between 2009-14 "Big Pharma", including companies such as GlaxoSmithKline , was given $13bn in fines for criminal behaviourSpeaking ahead of the event, Dr Aseem Malhotra, a London-based cardiologist and member of the Academy of Royal Colleges obesity and choosing wisely steering groups, toldDr Malhotra blamed an "epidemic of misinformation" over dietary advice he believes has driven the consumption of refined carbohydrates and added sugars.Dr Malhotra called for a national campaign to resolve the "public healthcare crisis" and reduce the amount of medication people are taking. "We must push more lifestyle interventions, which clearly have a much more beneficial impact that come without side effects," he said."As there are so many commercial influences throughout the system that are hindering progress in revolutionising medical care, I think there needs to be a Chilcot-style inquiry to resolve this issue as a matter of urgency."Sir Richard Thompson, personal physician to the Queen from 1984 to 2005 as well as a past president of the Royal College of Physicians, who is also speaking in Brussels, toldSir Richard has argued against the use of statins, the cholesterol-lowering drug, among the wider public, saying most people will not benefit from them."With statins, they are only effective in people who already have heart disease, yet millions of people who are not at risk take them, so have become 'medicalised'", he said.The Lancet and BMJ medical journals were engaged in a bruising "statins war" for three years taking opposing views as to whether or not statins should be more widely prescribed. Each accused the other of endangering public health.Sir Richard also said how the public are being duped into buying supplements and vitamins almost all of which are "completely useless".He said: "Gluten-free foods, which many people think are healthier, are also pointless in most cases. The only people who benefit are those with coeliac disease."Carl Heneghan, professor of evidence based medicine at the University of Oxford, and Hanno Pijl, a professor of Diabetology, are also among the panel in Brussels.The group will cite recently submitted evidence to the science and technology committee by Dr Peter Wilmshurst, a whistleblower who has spent 35 years investigating and exposing research misconduct. He told MPs such misconduct is "much more frequent and has far more serious consequences than is admitted by universities and journals".Dr Wilmhurst cited the use of beta-blockers as recommended in the European Society of Cardiology guidelines, which has increased patient mortality by 27 per cent, according to a 2014 study carried out at Imperial College, which it claimed has resulted in 800,000 excess patient deaths in Europe over the last eight years. Some 10 per cent - approximately 10,000 excess patient deaths a year - are believed to have been in the UK, it said. A recent BMJ editorial by Professor Heneghan and colleagues concluded that "few systematic changes have occurred to prevent such problems occurring again".