The Alternative for Germany (AfD) Party is continuing its efforts to repatriate Syrian refugees, formally urging the German federal government and the EU to lift their debilitating economic sanctions against the Arab Republic.The resolution was submitted by Dr. Christian Blex and a number of other party officials who visited Syria in March to assess the situation on the ground for themselves."They [the sanctions] target human beings who the European states allegedly want to protect." Dr. Blex said.the resolution reads.Moreover, the resolution called on the German government and the EU itself to reinstate diplomatic relations with Damascus to "find a solution which secures the country's peaceful rebuilding process," highlighting that rebuilding Syria and reviving its national economy is firmly in Germany's interests, as it's necessary for the repatriation of Syrian migrants.The coordinated strikes were carried in retaliation to an alleged chemical attack which was blamed on the Syrian government, despite Damascus staunchly denying any involvement and having no motive to carry out such an attack.