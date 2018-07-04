dead dog

The dog that was found inside the camp
According to the Greek animal welfare webpage Zoosos, on 28th of March 2018 an outrageous denouncement was filed to the Perama police department in Athens, by the staff taking care of stray dogs living in the nearby refugee camp of Skaramagka.

The staff found a little female dog dead at the centre of the camp, covered with a blanket. The little dog had obvious signs of a brutal rape on her genitals, but no other external trauma.

The body of the dog was transferred to the Stray Animal Care Interdisciplinary Center of Athens in order to be medically examined and to determine the exact cause of the animal's death.

According to Zoosos, the head of the refugee camp of Skaramagka, Mr. Giorgos Karoglou, has confirmed this incident.

Webpage Eksegersi Ellinon, reports that the Greek PM Mr Giannis Lagos, of the Greek Nationalist Golden Dawn party, filed a question to the responsible Minister of Justice and the Minister of the Interior, in which he asked to be informed about the exact cause of death of the dog.

He furthermore demands justice to be delivered to the perpetrators as soon as possible. Although the ministers are obliged to answer within 25 days according to the Hellenic Parliament's Rules, almost two months have passed from the date that the question of Mr Lagos was filed.

The two ministers have not answered his question, of which we received official copies, so far. The question to Greece's Ministers to give clearance about the investigation can be found below.
Greek document
greek document 2