A rat reaches for an object. (Mackenzie Mathis)

Colored dots track the positions of a racehorse's body parts. (Mackenzie Mathis)

Scientists are already using it to study octopuses, electric fish, surgical robots, and racehorses.In a video, a rodent reaches out and grabs a morsel of food, while small, colored dots highlight the positions of its knuckles. In another clip, a racehorse gallops along a track; again, small, colored dots track the position of its body parts. In a third video, two human dancers circle around each other as those same dots unfailingly follow the sometimes fluid, sometimes jerky movements of their limbs.These videos are showcases for DeepLabCut , a tool that can automatically track and label the body parts of moving animals. Developed this year by Mackenzie Mathis and Alexander Mathis , a pair of married neuroscientists, DeepLabCut is remarkable in its simplicity.Here's one striking example . This video, shot in Costa Rica, shows a lichen katydid, an insect whose white protrusions perfectly camouflage its body against the white lichen on which it walks. DeepLabCut sees through the insect's ruse, successfully labeling its feet, joints, and antennae.A lot of research in those fields hinges on understanding what humans and other animals are doing by parsing actions that have been recorded on film. James Bonaiuto from the French National Center for Scientific Research, for instance, studies how the limb movements of tool-wielding people relate to the patterns of neural activity in their brains. "Many studies involve an army of graduate students painstakingly coding videos of behavior frame by frame," he says. By automating that laborious work, DeepLabCut makes such studies much faster and more accurate."I've used commercial and academic video-tracking software, and even written my own. DeepLabCut surpasses all of them by a large margin," adds Andres Bendesky at Columbia University, who is using the algorithm to study the fighting behavior of betta fish. "There's been a need for software like it for a long time, and I expect it to be the standard in the field for a while.""It works impressively well," she says. "It can help us track the tip and the tail of the needle very well, even though the side that is facing the camera changes throughout the trial."DeepLabCut was born of necessity.At its core, DeepLabCut is a modified version of DeeperCut , a neural network created by other researchers to detect and label human poses in videos. Such networks are very good at what they do, but you must first train them by showing them thousands of hand-labeled frames. And if you want them to label a different species, moving in a different way, you need to repeat this training step all over again.After that, it's much easier to teach the network to recognize something far more specific, like a rat's paw, a betta fish's fins, or a katydid's legs. Instead of thousands of hand-labeled frames, you can get away with a few hundred, or even a few dozen. "We're asking it, 'You can see the world. Now, we want you to find these body parts, and we'll give you a few frames [to start].' And it can do it," Mackenzie says.This combination of versatility and reliability is unique. In past research, Avner Wallach of Columbia University relied on complicated algorithms that were specifically designed to track the positions of individual rodent whiskers. These trackers did nothing else, and they still produced enough errors that a couple of students had to regularly check the results. "Having a versatile, one-size-fits-all algorithm can definitely save a lot of work for many labs around the world," says Wallach, who is now using DeepLabCut to track the movements of the Peters' elephantnose fish , an African fish that senses the world by producing its own electric fields.DeepLabCut is freely available, and researchers around the world have already been making good use of it-in ways that the Mathises couldn't have foreseen.