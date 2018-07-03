Society's Child
World-class act: Japanese team cleans out lockers & bows to fans after devastating World Cup defeat
Tue, 03 Jul 2018 16:06 UTC
The Japanese squad were eliminated from the World Cup tournament in a disappointing 3-2 defeat to Belgium on Monday.
Japan jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but it wasn't enough, as they conceded three consecutive goals - with the decisive third goal occurring in the final seconds of the match.
Confirming their status of the most disciplined and well-mannered team, the Japanese cleaned out their locker room at Rostov Arena, leaving it impeccably spotless. They also left a thank-you note in Russian on the table for the hosts of the event that they enjoyed for more than two weeks.
Japanese fans, who were devastated by the loss, also didn't leave until they cleaned up after themselves. Wiping away the tears, they helped the stadium workers pick up trash in the stands.
Comment: Columbia and Senegal also set examples of good fan behavior: And after the Japan-Columbia match: