© Oliver Contreras / Global Look Press



The Key to Understanding: Turn off your TV

"Not in terms of his rhetoric, in terms of his actions. He's armed the people of Ukraine with deadly weapons which Obama would not do. 200 Russian soldiers were killed in Syria by US forces under Donald Trump, not under Barack Obama. It was Barack Obama who was saying to Dmitry Medvedev that he wanted to provide them with flexibility in 2012. Crimea was annexed under Barack Obama."

Trump's unspoken hostility towards Russia

Can the US be trusted? - The Blunt Truth

Russia knows better than anyone not to take the United States' word at face value.

Darius Shahtahmasebi is a New Zealand-based attorney and political analyst.