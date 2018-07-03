© AP Photo / Rased News Network via AP, File

Claire Khacer moved to Syria in 2015 in order to marry a jihadist she met on Facebook,, ages 2, 8 and 16 to the war-torn country, the BFMTV channel reported.According to BFMTV, Khacer was sentenced to seven years in prison on Friday by a Paris court.The woman married and divorced the Daesh officer Raqa Oumar Diaw in Syria. She was later arrested by Turkish authorities and subsequently deported back to France. The woman, who, stated she had considered Diaw to be a low-rank commander, adding that she never had a "political commitment," and always "condemned the jihadist attacks targeting France."French police suspected that her ex-husband, who belonged to the Daesh terrorist group, was. He was allegedly eliminated in May 2016.