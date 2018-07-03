shelby lavrov
© AP/Alexander Zemlianichenko
Richard Shelby, R-Ala. and Sergey Lavrov
Speaker of the upper house of Russia's parliament Valentina Matviyenko said on Saturday she hoped that the visit by the delegation of US Congressmen would change their opinion about Russia shaped by the 'Russophobic policy' towards Moscow.

Russia's top senator expressed her opinion in an interview with Vesti v Subbotu (Saturday News) program on Rossiya 1 TV Channel that was aired in the Russian Far East.

Republican Senator John Kennedy from Louisiana said in an interview with CNN on June 23 on the eve of the visit to Russia that he wanted to see the state of the Russian economy with his own eyes.

According to the senator, some say that the Russian economy is 'in shambles" while others say that "with the increase in the price of oil, it's doing much better." Others say that "they're spending all their money on Syria and weaponry and the people are starving to death." Others say "that's not true."

As the speaker of the upper house of Russia's parliament said, "This is the result of the Russophobic policy conducted towards Russia. Senators should be informed and educated persons and it is a big regret that they use such widespread and primitive cliches with regard to our country. I hope that their trip to Russia will surely change their opinion," Matviyenko said, commenting on the senator's remarks.

Russia's top senator also said she hoped that the visit by the US delegation will open the way for parliamentary contacts between Russia and the United States.

As was reported earlier, a delegation of both Houses of the US Congress would visit Russia on June 30 - July 5. The US Congressmen are expected to make trips to St. Petersburg and Moscow and hold meetings with Russian officials.