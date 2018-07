© AP Photo / Presidency Press Service



In the wake of a hotly-contested second-term win, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has moved to further consolidate power, most recently by locking up political opposition leaders on trumped-up charges of terrorism.Erdogan, following his second-term win in what many Turkey observers suggest wasJailed on Friday ahead of an upcoming September trial, and only days after losing his seat in parliament in the June 24 elections, Erdem - a Republican People's Party (CHP) official - is said to have beenagainst the increasingly authoritarian Turkish strongman.Erdem confirmed his arrest in a tweet but did not provide additional details on the charges brought against him.Erdem's early-Friday tweet said in Turkish: "I have been detained. I don't know the reason. I was detained by police outside my home. I present it to the public," cited the BBC.Reports suggest that prosecutors in IstanbulIn the face of increasing opposition, Erdogan fought his way to a second five-year term as Turkey's president and, following the vote count,The strident Turkish leader also saw his conservative AK Party and nationalist allies gain a comfortable parliamentary majority in government.Erdogan at the time went so far as to suggest that the 2013 publication of the compelling transcripts amounted to "an attempted coup" orchestrated by Gulen from afar.Media and activism in Turkey have suffered deeply under Erdogan's post-coup repression, aswhile armed Kurdish factions in the country violently seek independence from Ankara in the country's southeast.On June 14, CHP official Enis Berberoglu was given 25 years in jail for providing what Erdogan's administration described as "secret information" to media outlets.Erdem must remain in Turkey as the investigation proceeds and is facing up to 22 years in jail if found guilty.CHP member Baris Yarkadas noted that Erdem's arrest is part of ongoing attempts by Erdogan and his AK party to falsely link the opposition party with international terrorism.Noting that Erdem was working in the media at the time of his original arrest, Yarkadas observed that "journalism is not a crime," cited by the BBC.