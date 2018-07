© Mystic Monkeys & Feathers Wildlife Park / Facebook

Four lions were beheaded and chopped up for body parts at a wildlife park in South Africa for suspected use in 'black magic' rituals. Images of the horrific scenes have been shared by the animal park.Six lions, including two cubs, were poisoned by poachers - the four adult lions had their heads decapitated and some paws cut off.Mystic Monkeys & Feathers Wildlife Park in Pretoria confirmed the lion massacre on its Facebook page condemning it as"senseless and heartless.""To see these beautiful animals so mutilated is a pitiful disgrace," Christa Saayman, proprietor of the park told IOL A private security firm Hi-Risk Unit has been employed to track down the perpetrators, and is offering aOne possibility being explored is that the crime was an inside job. A backpack, containing belongings of a wildlife park employee, fell as the suspects fled from police at the scene.Lions are often butchered by South African poachers who trade their body parts for use in black magic potions sold by traditional healers.