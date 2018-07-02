© Alex Wong/Getty Images

Obama never really did try to defeat the Islamic State

After returning from a tour of some of the war zones in the Middle East - which ended with the Free Iran Gathering 2018 in Paris - I am struck by the realization that America really did have a Manchurian Candidate in The White House for eight years. If you look at the evidence, there really is no other conclusion. The calamitous consequences of the Obama presidency will be felt for the foreseeable future.In the short year and a half that President Trump has been in office, he has put in place policy that has mitigated the damage that President Obama inflicted on our national security and on our allies. The speed with which Trump has been able to turn things around points to the diabolical depths the Obama administration went to in order to undermine our national strength and way of life. All Trump had to do was stop doing things that hurt America; America could then take care of itself. The results are plain as day. However, it will take decades for the Obama damage to be completely undone. The deviousness of the Obama sedition runs deep.Think about it for a moment. If you wanted peace in the Middle East, why would you throw away the trillions of dollars spent, as well as the lives of thousands of American souls, by irresponsibly pulling out ALL American troops from Iraq? No matter your thoughts on starting the war, pulling out was an irresponsible thing to do. We still have troops in Germany, Korea and Japan, for God's sake. Why?It was a given that instability would follow the force withdrawal. When you combine this act with the reality that, what conclusion can you come up with?The conclusion is obvious: Obama really didn't want to destroy them.However, the coup-de-grace of anti-American activity was the JCPOA, or, to say it another way, the agreement to give Iran everything it wanted, including nuclear weapons and money - lots of money - which it immediately used to further destabilize the region, andTo take it a step further, why didn't Obama support the opposition against the Mullahs in 2009 when there was an obvious chance for regime change in Iran?One of the main unanswered questions is what ties did Valerie Jarrett really have to the Iranian regime?I won't go into why Obama ran up more debt for the United States than all previous presidents combined. I won't ask why he weakened our armed forces. I won't ask why he used tyrannical policies, like using the agencies of the federal government to go after his political opposition. I won't ask why he politicized our security apparatus in an attempt to frame President Trump.Trump has a lot of house cleaning to do. Thank goodness he's being quick about it.