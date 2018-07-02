Argentina football fans
© Anton Vaganov / Reuters
Nigeria vs Argentina - Saint Petersburg Stadium
Authorities in Buenos Aires have asked their Russian counterparts to ban an Argentinian local official from World Cup matches after he was filmed sneering at an Arabian football fan.

A man identified as Juan Pablo Olguin, a secretary of legal affairs in a local Argentinian province, was recorded asking an Arab man, who didn't speak Spanish, to repeat a phrase containing threats to blow up a football club located in the city of Naschel, Argentina.

Argentinian Security Minister Patricia Bullrich posted a tweet on Thursday, asking the Russian authorities to annul Olguin's Fan ID as a punitive measure for his actions, which were deemed inappropriate and damaging.


"Olguin is secretary of legal affairs in Papagayos, #SanLuis. In #Russia he humiliated a turbaned man by asking him [to repeat a phrase in Spanish which meant] to plant a bomb at the Naschel club. We have asked for his Fan ID to be withdrawn, because his irresponsible actions were aggravated by the fact that he's also a public official," the tweet read.

Earlier, several Brazilian men became the target of outrage in their home country, after a series of videos went viral in which they encouraged Russian women to repeat sex slang without knowing what it meant.