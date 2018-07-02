In May, Kayla Rahn had surgery to remove a 50-pound ovarian cyst.
She told WSFA that the persistent stomach issues impacted even the most normal day-to-day activities.
"I couldn't even walk to my car without losing my breath," she said.
Medical professionals first told her that the solution to her problems was weight loss, but when the pain got overwhelming, her mother took her to the ER at Jackson Hospital in Montgomery, Alabama.
After a series of tests, a large mass was found in one of her ovaries.
Rahn immediately underwent surgery and doctors removed a 50-pound cyst.
"The technical diagnosis; it was a mucinous cystadenoma. It is a benign condition," Dr. Gregory Jones told WFSA. "This is one of the largest I have ever seen or certainly removed."
Rahn is hoping that her story will encourage others to listen to their bodies.
Dr. Jones reiterated that, saying he encourages everyone to be their own advocate and continue to bring up problems to your physician.