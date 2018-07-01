Acosta quite nakedly tried to pin blame on the tragic shooting at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland, which left five people dead. It was not Trump's fault. The shooter, 38-year-old Jarrod Ramos, used a shotgun to commit the attack and his grievance with the publication dated back to 2011-12. The Left tried to blame the Trump White House; it blew up in their faces. Sorry, but this is what gives credence to the fake news criticism, which by the way, originated with Hillary Clinton, not Trump. Even a former CNN producer, Steve Krakauer, torched Acosta for his behavior, saying what he did captured why many are losing trust in the media. It also reinforces the notion that the elite media is biased, they're allies of the Democratic Party, and they're unabashedly anti-Trump. I know -- preaching to the choir here.
On Twitter, Krakauer said, "On a day journalists could honor the memory of fellow reporters tragically killed due to a deranged person with a vendetta going back years, Acosta tries to shift the blame to Trump, thus validating many Americans' feelings about the Acela Media (that existed long before Trump)."
It's "truly an embarrassment, on multiple levels," he added.
With such antics, the man in front of Acosta who shushed him has it right.
(H/T Ryan Saavedra)
Matt Vespa is the Associate Editor at Townhall.com. He previously worked for CNSNews.com and was the recipient of Americans for Prosperity Foundation's 2013 Andrew Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Activism and Investigative Reporting.