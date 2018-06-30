© Getty/Worldpost Illustration



Trump set to discuss Crimea

US President Donald Trump told reporters he planned to discuss the situation in Syria and Ukraine, as well as Russia's alleged meddling in the US presidential vote with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during their upcoming meeting."We're going to be talking about Ukraine, we're going to be talking about Syria, we're going to be talking about elections. We don't want anybody tampering with elections. We'll be talking about world events.," he told reporters on board the presidential plane on the way to New Jersey."We may even talk about," he continued. "Perhaps the world can deescalate, with China, Russia.... That would not be a bad thing. But I think having a relationship with China, Russia... it's a good thing."We're going to be talking to Russia about a lot of things."The US president said he may also raise the issue of Crimea's reunification with Russia in 2014."We might be talking about some things President Obama lost... Don't forget, President Obama gave up Crimea," he said. "President Obama allowed that to happen."On June 15, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on media reports alleging that US President Donald Trump said Crimea was Russian at the G7 summit, that the Crimean issue was closed for Russia."Russia stated at all levels and on numerous occasions at that that Crimea's status is a closed issue," she said. "If one has questions on Crimea's status, one should consult the Russian Constitution."The Putin-Trump meeting will be held in the Finnish capital Helsinki on July 16, the Kremlin press service announced on Thursday. According to presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the two leaders will discuss a range of difficult issues, including Syria.