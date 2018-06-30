The vacancy means that President Trump can appoint a more conservative Justice to the bench, as opposed to Kennedy's more moderate right-of-center stance on many issues.News of Kennedy's retirement was captured during a DNC conference call, prompting audiable reactions from the participants ranging from shock to awe."Ohhhh!" gasped one person."Oh my God," exclaimed another.," could also be heard.Democratic leader Chuck Schumer (NY) urged the Senate to hold off on confirming Kennedy's replacement until after November's midterm elections. Speaking on the Senate floor, he said that Majority Leader Mitch McConnell should follow the same precedent set by Republicans in 2016(who was not confirmed) for months.Schumer said that the vacancy is "the most important Supreme Court vacancy for this country in at least a generation," noting that women's reproductive rights and other issues hanging in the balance.MSNBC's Chris Matthews did not get a thrill up his leg at the news:Others used dramatic grammar:Much hot air is rising over America as the outrage grows:Conservatives, meanwhile, are predictably gloating: