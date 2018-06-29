The United States is pushing foreign countries to cut their oil imports from Iran to zero by November, a senior State Department official said Tuesday, as theafter pulling out of the nuclear deal.The Trump administration does not intend to give out waivers allowing countries such as close allies to keep importing, the official said.The official wasn't authorized to be identified by name and briefed reporters on condition of anonymity.Last month, President Donald Trump announced the U.S. was leaving the 2015 deal, in which sanctions on Iran - including its energy sector - were eased in exchange for Tehran agreeing to roll back its nuclear program. His administration saidAt the time, the Treasury Department had issued public guidance suggesting that countries needed to make a "significant reduction" in their imports, or elseBut the official said that Trump administration officials have been visiting European and Asian countries to say that the U.S. expects their imports to be zeroed out by the time the grace period ends.The official also saidSome close U.S. allies are among the largest imports of Iranian crude oil, including India and South Korea. Japan and Turkey also import significant amounts of Iranian oil, according to statistics from the U.S. Energy Information Agency. The biggest importer of Iranian oil last year was China, which has remained a party to the Iran nuclear deal despite the U.S. withdrawal.