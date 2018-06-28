© John Thys/AFP

"One can see a colossal split in the organization, both in the electoral groups and on the future of OPCW," said the head of the Russian delegation, Georgy Kalamanov. "Russia and many of the countries that have spoken against the UK decision have been playing a serious role in the OPCW, starting from financing to the expert support."

London called a special session of the UN chemical watchdog on Wednesday, arguing that the body should have the authority, not only to investigate whether any alleged chemical attack took place, but also to assign guilt. The British proposal was quickly supported by its Western allies.Others, however, offered a sobering warning on the state of the international group in the wake of the vote. Moscow was quick to stress thatThe British envoy to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Peter Wilson, celebrated the outcome of the 82-24 vote on Twitter.Earlier, Moscow warned thatToday's decision comes following a longstanding row between Russia and the West over the probes of the chemical incidents in Syria.It also argued that the OPCW expertsThe UK, as well as the US and their allies, accused Moscow of blocking the investigation of chemical incidents in Syria after the JIM's mandate expired last November, following a number of failed attempts by the UNSC to extend it. London has been openly accusing the Syrian government of launching chemical attacks on civilians, despite no convincing evidence presented.