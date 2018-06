SINGING VOLCANO

Hear a volcano breathe



On February 13, 2016, Cotopaxi uttered a strong, clear sound that resonated at low frequencies around 0.2 hertz. The amplitude of the oscillating sound died away after about 90 seconds, forming a pattern called a "tornillo" for the Spanish word for "screw."



© B. Johnson et al/Geophysical Research Letters 2018