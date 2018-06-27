© Andrey Suchilin / Facebook

A Russian rock guitarist whose illness caused an emergency plane landing last month has died, after multiple surgeries at a hospital in Portugal. He was diagnosed with tissue necrosis after a vacation in Spain.One of the passengers, who later spoke to the Daily Mirror, said the smell coming from the unfortunate passenger was "like he hadn't washed himself for several weeks."The passenger identified himself on Facebook as Russian art-rock guitarist, Andrey Suchilin, who had been vacationing on Gran Canaria."The tragic and comic component of this whole situation is that I caught a disease, which (let's not say how and why) makes a person quite stinky. As a result, a group of passengers may demand the captain for you to be removed from the plane," Suchilin wrote.The embarrassment soon turned to horror, however. What the doctor on Gran Canaria diagnosed as "a simple beach infection," curable by antibiotics, turned out to be tissue necrosis., his girlfriend Lidia Tikhonovich wrote on Facebook.Suchilin was fighting for his life for nearly a month and underwent numerous surgeries. On June 25, he died due to the failure of heart, lungs and kidneys. He was 59.Suchilin was among the pioneers of rock music in the Soviet Union, and was regarded as one of the top guitar players in Russia. In 1980, his band "Do Mazhor" (C-Major) founded the legendary Moscow Rock Laboratory together with several other artists. In recent years, he had been involved in journalism and sound engineering, also writing music for theater performances.