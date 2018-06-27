Puppet Masters
'Total transparency!' Trump calls for live televised hearing of Strozk and 'other hating frauds' at FBI, DOJ
Fox News
Mon, 25 Jun 2018 00:00 UTC
"The hearing of Peter Strzok and the other hating frauds at the FBI & DOJ should be shown to the public on live television, not a closed door hearing that nobody will see," the president tweeted. "We should expose these people for what they are - there should be total transparency!"
Trump's comments came just days before Strzok is set to testify before the House Judiciary Committee. Strzok apparently was willing to go before Congress, but the committee issued the order for the June 27 appearance because he wouldn't confirm a specific date to appear, Fox News has learned.
Strzok was involved in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation before he was removed following the revelation of several anti-Trump text messages with his bureau colleague and lover, Lisa Page.
Justice Department Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz's report on the Clinton email investigation, released earlier this month, said Page texted Strzok in August 2016, prior to then-candidate Donald Trump's election night win, saying "[Trump's] not ever going to become president, right? Right?!"
"No. No he won't. We'll stop it," Strzok responded.
Earlier Monday night, Trump also criticized Virginia Democratic Sen. Mark Warner following reports that Warner, while allegedly drinking alcohol at a retreat on Martha's Vineyard, joked to donors that he might reveal sensitive information known only to him and Special Counsel Robert Mueller.
"If you get me one more glass of wine, I'll tell you stuff only Bob Mueller and I know. If you think you've seen wild stuff so far, buckle up. It's going to be a wild couple of months," he reportedly said jokingly.
"Why is Senator Mark Warner (D-VA), perhaps in a near drunken state, claiming he has information that only he and Bob Mueller, the leader of the 13 Angry Democrats on a Witch Hunt, knows," Trump questioned. "Isn't this highly illegal. Is it being investigated?"
Warner, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, was at a dinner for more than 100 guests as part of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee's (DSCC) annual Majority Trust retreat, Politico reported.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- The end of the Bilderberg era is well on its way
- Did the US Securities and Exchange Commission just try to kill internet legend and crypto currency advocate John Mcafee?
- Pro-Trump conspiracy-spinner "QAnon" calls for readers to promote regime change in Iran
- Peter Fonda goes unhinged: Rants inciting comments about ICE agents, Trump gov - and gets declared a "domestic terrorist" by the Border Patrol Union
- 'Total transparency!' Trump calls for live televised hearing of Strozk and 'other hating frauds' at FBI, DOJ
- Trump staff urged to get a gun in wake of Maxine Waters incitement to harass them
- Low strangeness: Inside the bizarre world of the real life 'vampire king and queen' who have fangs, drink blood and are polyamorous
- 'We don't need the West': Assad to ban foreign money for Syria's reconstruction
- The strong personality trait that is linked to empathy
- TED Talk organization under fire for bizarre 'pedophilia' lecture
- A memory for emotion: Horses can make facial expressions just like humans
- Police chief suspected of corruption holds a press conference and arrests everyone who showed up
- US meddling machine NED boasts of 'laying groundwork for insurrection' against Nicaraguan government
- Hillary trashes America's electoral college during Oxford speech
- Algeria abandons 13,000 migrants in the Sahara - With full blessing from the hypocritical EU
- Has a new American Civil War begun?
- The echos of space-time that suggest a new theory of reality
- Increased threats to Homeland Security include burned and decapitated animal carcass left on staffer's porch
- World's senior Orthodox Bishop won't back Ukraine's breakaway extremist church - And neither will believers
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Summer snow in Europe, snow rescues and Arctic below normal temperatures
- The end of the Bilderberg era is well on its way
- 'Total transparency!' Trump calls for live televised hearing of Strozk and 'other hating frauds' at FBI, DOJ
- 'We don't need the West': Assad to ban foreign money for Syria's reconstruction
- US meddling machine NED boasts of 'laying groundwork for insurrection' against Nicaraguan government
- Hillary trashes America's electoral college during Oxford speech
- World's senior Orthodox Bishop won't back Ukraine's breakaway extremist church - And neither will believers
- US informs southern Syrian 'rebels' they're on their own
- How Comey intervened to kill an immunity deal for Assange and Wikileaks
- Trump threatens Harley-Davidson with tariffs if company moves production abroad
- Supreme Court upholds Trump travel ban on countries posing 'terrorist threat'
- SOTT Focus: Why Do They Flee?
- US may ask Russia to pump more oil as Washington prepares to sanction Iran
- Right on time: A new global debt crisis has begun
- Elite coalition reacts against Trump-Kim agreement
- Hillary never had a State Dept. email address - all emails sent to private, unsecured email
- US, UK and allies are funding 54 militia groups in Syria, despite Trump's vow to 'get out'
- Iranian oil minister claims problems in oil market caused by US president
- Republican lawmakers introduce censure measure, 'Maxine Waters should resign' for incitement
- Former British Army chief admits Russia is justified in seeing NATO aggression as 'strategic threat'
- Once again, BBC shields Israel: Declares that FIVE children being murdered by Israel is 'not a lot'
- Did the US Securities and Exchange Commission just try to kill internet legend and crypto currency advocate John Mcafee?
- Pro-Trump conspiracy-spinner "QAnon" calls for readers to promote regime change in Iran
- Peter Fonda goes unhinged: Rants inciting comments about ICE agents, Trump gov - and gets declared a "domestic terrorist" by the Border Patrol Union
- Trump staff urged to get a gun in wake of Maxine Waters incitement to harass them
- Low strangeness: Inside the bizarre world of the real life 'vampire king and queen' who have fangs, drink blood and are polyamorous
- TED Talk organization under fire for bizarre 'pedophilia' lecture
- Police chief suspected of corruption holds a press conference and arrests everyone who showed up
- Algeria abandons 13,000 migrants in the Sahara - With full blessing from the hypocritical EU
- Has a new American Civil War begun?
- Increased threats to Homeland Security include burned and decapitated animal carcass left on staffer's porch
- 'Rebel' forces pounded by Russian jets as Syrian Army launches another big attack in south-west Syria
- Giant Trump baby filled with hot air may fly over London - unless Sadiq Khan puts a stop to it
- Five times MS-13 used children to illegally enter the U.S., and went on to commit violent crimes
- Emmanuel Macron's approval ratings continue to fall, now almost 60% say they're "dissatisfied"
- Dutch parliament bans Islamic face veils in public buildings
- US govt demands last minute changes to report on UK spies' involvement in torture and rendition
- Senate intern suspended after cursing at Trump
- NSA uses 8 AT&T buildings across US to hide and surveil on global internet and phone trafic
- World Cup exposes England not Russia as the country with a racism problem
- Declassified report reveals Northern Ireland police told not to arrest terrorists working for MI5
- 6 trade wars that shook the global economy
- Hundreds of skulls reveal scale, skill, and the history of human sacrifice in Aztec capital
- Enemy of the state: The gruesome assassination of Leon Trotsky
- SOTT Focus: Laughably fake 'reconstruction' of Julius Caesar's face unveiled by Dutch archaeologist
- What the British really did to India
- The Saker interviews Michael A. Hoffman II
- Inside The Deep State: "If Only We'd Listened To Ike"
- 3,000-year-old geoglyphs in Peru may depict the heavens
- Demystifying the myths of Israel's Six-Day War
- Ancient political propaganda: Electoral slogans uncovered from ruins of Pompeii
- Scotsman's letter proves the slaughter of Aborigines
- 5000-year-old stone balls continue to baffle archaeologists
- Why did Stone Age villagers so far from the sea suffer "surfers ear"?
- Have humans been sailing the seas for a million years?
- 'Demographic threat': The real reason Israel turned the Gaza Strip into an open-air prison
- 1700 year old mummified Hun warrior finally in museum with his bow and 'whistling arrows'
- 3500 year old pipe reveals Americans were smoking tobacco much earlier than previously thought
- Israel's secret history of assassinations
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Lord of the Underworld: The Secret Life of Carl Jung
- Genetic studies show previous models of ancient populations in the Americas as 'unrealistically simple'
- A memory for emotion: Horses can make facial expressions just like humans
- The echos of space-time that suggest a new theory of reality
- Super volcano surprise! Geologists find a giant blob of magma under Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts
- ISS launches spacecraft intended to clean up alarming quantities of space junk orbiting Earth
- Former Deputy Secretary of Defense Robert Work: China to be '1st mover' in military hi-tech, US 'perilously close' to lag behind
- Second Chinese space station plunged towards Earth and no one knows why
- How your brain creates the illusion of time
- Researchers find that air pollution can cloud your morality, increase anxiety and lead to unethical behavior
- California scientists successfully grow Neanderthal mini-brains
- People who anthropomorphize are actually smarter than those who don't
- A new study out of Oxford university says humans might be the only civilization in the observable universe
- 'The cow': Astronomers puzzled by incredibly bright and fast mystery burst from space
- Horses know when something's amiss
- A plan to exterminate mosquitoes just received major funding from the Gates Foundation
- Brain cells once thought to disappear during development were just found in adults
- Consciously quantum: Do we create our own reality?
- Energy-hungry aliens are snatching stars and storing them in mega-structures, says new study
- New IBM computer makes its debut in public debate
- 'Once in a blue dune': NASA shares striking image of Mars' Loyt crater
- New algorithm can predict who will win a debate
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Summer snow in Europe, snow rescues and Arctic below normal temperatures
- Signs and Portents: Mutant calf with two heads born on farm in Poland
- Ominous looking roll cloud filmed over Memphis, Tennessee
- Wrong place, wrong time: Thousands of miles from its normal range a Crested Caracara turns up in Bella Coola, British Columbia
- Flash floods hit Singapore - Nearly 8 inches of rainfall in 4 hours, more than the entire June average
- Climate panic: Arctic and Antarctic ice are increasing, not decreasing
- Global cooling: Summer snow falls and settles on the ground in parts of central Newfoundland, Canada
- Global cooling: Nearly 8 inches of snow falls at Kitzsteinhorn ski resort in the Austrian Alps in high summer
- Wrong place, wrong time: Ultra rare bird which normally summers at eastern-most end of Asia turns up in Sri Lanka
- Lightning bolt kills 5 childen in Jharkhand, India
- Possible 'once-in-a-thousand-year' rainfall event recorded alongside repeated record breaking rainfall in northern Wisconsin
- Rare dust devil filmed in Devon, UK
- At least 7 dead following landslide and floods in north Vietnam - 15 inches of rain in 24 hours
- Lightning strike kills person on Siesta Key beach, Florida
- Floods and landslides kill at least 11 in Mon State, Myanmar (Burma)
- New steaming fissures open up on Big Island as Kilauea unrest continues - Resident releases footage
- Unusual storm batters Barnaul, Siberia - Whole city lost power, one killed, several injured
- How well do the dire global warming predictions stand up thirty years on?
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Global cloud cells shifting intensity levels increase in Earth's atmosphere
- Australian ski resorts receive up to 28 inches of snow in 3 days, the most since 2000
- Asteroid Vesta, with a 13-mile-high mountain now visible to the naked eye
- Stunning daylight fireball explodes with sonic boom over Russia, meteorites possible
- Daytime meteor fireball jets across Toowoomba, Queensland sky
- Meteor fireball arrives with a boom, lights up sky in New Zealand
- 'Look, a Foo Fighter!' Meteor fireball lights up rock concert in the Netherlands
- Bright fireball spotted over Bahia, Brazil
- Meteorites recovered in Yunnan, China, following spectacular meteor fireball event
- California resident captures 'giant flash' of meteor on home surveillance camera
- Missile or space rock? Mystery object spotted over Washington state island, military denies missile launch
- Space rock? Mystery 'explosion' and 'flash' leaves residents baffled in Ruthin, North Wales
- Loud boom heard, felt in northern Arkansas and south central Missouri (Update)
- Asteroid might have impacted Earth over South Africa on Saturday
- Fireball captured blazing across China - Sonic boom reported, possibility of meteorites
- Meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea
- Space rock? Loud house-shaking boom heard in southern California
- Meteor fireball seen in skies above Fredericksburg, Virginia
- Fireball? Unexplained boom, flash of light recorded on Ohio home security camera
- Meteor fireball captured in Tucson, Arizona sky
- Asteroid 3 times larger than Chelyabinsk making close approach... TODAY!
- Bright meteor fireball observed over Brazil
- Herpes virus contributes to Alzheimer's disease says new study
- Persistent and insidious: Nonstick chemicals can really stick around - in your body
- CRISPR's catch-22: Two new studies warn the gene editing tool can trigger cancer
- FDA approves USA's first marijuana-based medication
- How to boost your natural killer cells: Your first-line defense against influenza and other diseases
- Study finds blue light exposure lowers melatonin, affects sleep
- The skin condition that can be a sign of diabetes
- Best of the Web: Former FDA chief admits 'We have failed in giving nutritional advice to people'
- The Peril on Your Plate: New documentary examines the effects on human health of genetic engineering and chemical agriculture (VIDEO)
- 'Generation Zapped' - Could wifi be giving our children cancer?
- More Toxic Truth: New evidence for banning RoundUp weedkiller
- Forgotten history: The fight against vaccines is well over 100 years old
- A new understanding of Alzheimer's disease causes and cures
- New study to investigate the dangers of glyphosate exposure - what impact is it having on the health of our pets?
- What types of germs are lurking on your dish towel?
- Don't get rid of your tonsils and adenoids
- Metastatic cancer gorges on fructose in the liver
- Brush with a venomous caterpillar sends Florida teen to the emergency room
- 33 children released from hospital after getting sick at 4-H camp in Florida
- Viruses may play a role in Alzheimer's, new evidence shows
- The strong personality trait that is linked to empathy
- Study finds narcissists' 'heightened sense of self-worth' gives them a 'mental toughness' to succeed at work, in love and education
- Activism without working to understand yourself is not of any real value
- The holonomic brain: the holographic nature of consciousness and reality
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Diving Into the Collective Unconscious: Where Jung Went Wrong
- Debunking an age-old adage: Putting yourself in someone else's shoes only gives you the impression you know them better
- The APA/DSM pedophilia controversy: Orientation or disorder?
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Interview With Dr. Valdeane Brown - Nonlinear Dynamic Thinking With NeurOptimal Neurofeedback
- Loneliness on the rise among Americans, experts warn it's making us sick
- Study: Psychedelic drugs promote neural plasticity in rats and flies
- 6 tales of children who remember their past lives
- New study says yoga and meditation don't necessarily reduce ego
- David 'Son of Sam' Berkowitz: Faker, crazy, or possessed?
- Distracted, screen obsessed parents: What happens when we don't engage with our children
- Does Neurofeedback have the potential to help people overcome anxiety and depression?
- Could some serial killers be possessed?
- Surreal or nonsensical things can make you smarter
- 'Helicopter parents' are to blame for the excess of feelings and poor social skills of Millennials
- Research finds marriage helps ward off heart disease and stroke
- 14 thought-control tactics narcissists use to dominate and confuse people
- Erich von Däniken, star of "Ancient Aliens," claims in newspaper interview that the media won't report ancient astronaut and UFO evidence
- 'Hear Meg roar': Explaining an odd Irish mystery explosion
- How a Ouija Board influenced a modern murder trial
- Manwolf report: Wolf-like creature seen southwest Montana
- Mysterious underwater object link to 'Tic Tac' UFO sighting
- How the US manipulated foreign countries policies on UFOs
- Why is it so difficult to discuss 'occult' topics in the mainstream media?
- Haunted? Three year old child's terrifying 'imaginary mum'
- A warning for the people who want aliens to land on earth
- Bigfoot prophecy? Davy Crockett's mysterious warning to flee the Alamo
- Another Roswell 'witness' with nothing to back up their story
- Mysterious Men in Black question Pennsylvania residents about unexplained booms
- 4 sounds that might mean you have a ghost haunting
- Prominent psychiatrist says 'genuine victims of demonic possession who seek exorcisms should NOT be ignored'
- Is this the Loch Ness Monster? Tourist films 'creature' swimming towards Urquhart Bay
- Confidential military report analyzes recent Navy Tic Tac UFO encounters near California coast
- UFO-Paranormal connection: Pentagon's secret UFO program investigated 'poltergeist activity, invisible entities'
- North Carolina: Of mysterious lights in the sky
- Resident shocked as 'electrical cloud' filmed above RAF base in Buckinghamshire, UK
- UFO videos filmed at 'magic town' of Tepoztlan, Mexico
- Foreigners thought that US travel ban was to keep people from leaving
- The horror! Beer shortages in Russia as World Cup fans drink cities dry
- Real friend or prankster? Debunking the viral 'man vs alligator' video
- Newly announced 'Space Force' will operate from giant spherical space station
- 'Good morning! Got any honey?' Bear breaks into California home through window
- Reddit user pokes major hole in Flat Earth 'logic' with a camera and a basketball
- 'Only in Florida': Alligator rambles across airport runway, shocking passengers
- Daring raccoon captivates the internet by scaling St. Paul skyscraper
- Respect the slipper: Crimean safari park director uses footwear to discipline misbehaving felines
- Cuddly oracle cat makes prediction on outcome of World Cup opening match
- Starbucks 180,000 employees radicalized after anti-bias training - 'Coffee cultivation merely extends the system of colonial oppression'
- Sage Chinese police advice on how to survive a knife attack
- "Pothole Killer" falls into sinkhole in Niagara Falls, New York
- "You don't need to investigate us, we did it" - Israeli government tells UN human rights investigation team
- Expelled Russian diplomats allowed back after shooting some Palestinians
- Skripal case forces scientists to revise everything they thought they knew about Novichok
- Satire: Netanyahu proclaims day of mourning for 'security' wall damaged In Gaza conflict
- Soldier awarded medal for bravery after being hit by pebble
- From alcohol to detergent: 'Novichok' brand now a rapidly-growing trademark for Russian products
- Priceless: Conservative filmmaker hires unsuspecting actors to read the real facts on feminism
Quote of the Day
"Mr. President, the GLADIO system has operated for four decades under various names. It has operated clandestinely, and we are entitled to attribute to it all the destabilization, all the provocation and all the terrorism that have occurred in our countries over these four decades, and to say that, actively or passively, it must have had an involvement. It was set up by the CIA and NATO which, while purporting to defend democracy, were actually undermining it and using it for their own nefarious purposes."
~ Greek MEP at a European Parliament debate about 'Operation GLADIO', 22 November 1990
Recent Comments
"So, talking and discussing with the Americans now for no reason, without achieving anything, is just a waste of time," the Syrian leader said,...
But could this really be the result of a federal agency trying to silence a leading influential crypto spokesperson? Yo Ollie, you're puttin' us...
investment banker with 35 years of experience working in capital markets on Wall Street. His work is regularly featured in the Financial Times,...
If one actually listens to what she is saying it becomes apparent that hers is a stupendously courageous position and an even more courageous...
I think being born with a reprehensible tendecy doesn't make the tendecy any less reprehensible. I prefer brunettes to blondes. This is not a...
Comment: Don't miss: Trey Gowdy nails it! Blasts the claim of "no bias" at FBI (VIDEO)