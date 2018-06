© Patrick Hertzog/AFP

French butchers have issued a plea for police protection against vegans, whom they blame for a series of attacks designed to "spread terror" among meat-lovers.They are asking for the interior minister, Gérard Collomb, to intervene.Their request comes days after a rotisserie in Lille, northern France, was vandalised - the fourth such incident of its kind in a matter of weeks. In the Hauts-de-France of northern France, seven butchers and charcuteries were attacked and sprayed with false blood in April.In a letter to the minister, Jean-François Guihard, president of the French federation of butchers and caterers said: "We are counting on your services and on the support of the entire government to stop as swiftly possible" such attacks.The 18,000 butchers of France were "worried about media overexposure of the vegan way of life", said the federation chief.Besides the rotisserie, animal welfare activists also targeted a butcher, a fishmonger and a restaurant selling meat dishes in Lille in May.Martine Aubry, the mayor of Lille, has said the town hall intends to file a legal complain against persons unknown.With only around three per cent of the population vegetarian or vegan in France, the notion of dropping meat from the menu has been slow to catch on and even frowned upon in a country proud of its boeuf bourguignon and foie gras.But French butchers have hit the headlines in recent months following a spate of hard-hitting reportages in abattoirs and battery farms - several by the animal welfare group L214 - revealing the apparently inhumane conditions in which animals are being kept and killed.The butchers' federation pointed out that late March, a vegan activist had even hailed the murder of a butcher in a supermarket in Trèbes, near Carcassonne by an Islamist terrorist.The activist later received a seven-month suspended prison sentence for "condoning terrorism".The French butchers' plea for help comes a month after Britain's Countryside Alliance warned that attacks on small businesses by vegan activistsDeath threats, stoked by social media and encouraged by international groups of activists, have caused butchers and farmers to "live in fear," they warned French farmers and butchers have been fighting of late to improve the image of the meat industry.In April, the French parliament passed a law making it illegal for vegetarian food producers to use "steak", "merguez", "bacon" or "sausage" - or any other meat-related expression - to describe food that is not partly or wholly composed of meat.Even vegetarian products promising to have a "bacon taste" will be out of bounds. In what was seen as a victory for France's powerful meat lobby, MPs vote the change on the grounds that customers were being misled.