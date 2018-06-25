© Red Cross Society Myanmar



The government in Myanmar reports that at least 6 people died in landslides and flooding in Hpakant Township (Phakant) in Mohnyin District, Kachin State.Heavy rains triggered several landslides and caused the Uyu River to overflow its banks on 22 June, 2018.According to the government report, "The landslides occurred near Pantin Bridge, Maw-wan Ward, beside No. 1 Main road. The landslides hit the staff quarters on the circular road beside the road to MyoU Pagoda, at the back of staff quarters of the Township Development Affairs Committee and in Mawgalon, Sutaung and Phapyin villages."No rainfall records are available for Hpakant. The country's Department of Meteorology and Hydrology said that Myitkyina, the capital of the state, and situated around 110 km east of Hpakant, recorded 80 mm of rain in 24 hours to 22 June, 2018.Hpakant was the location of a massive landslide in 2015 when a man-made hill of waste soil from the nearby jade mine collapsed. It is thought that over 100 people died in the incident.At least 30 people have died in floods and landslides in Myanmar since early June when this year's monsoon rains began. Record rainfall fell in Mon State on 17 June.