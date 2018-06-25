Earth Changes
Floods and landslides kill at least 11 in Mon State, Myanmar (Burma)
FloodList
Mon, 25 Jun 2018 12:22 UTC
Heavy rains triggered several landslides and caused the Uyu River to overflow its banks on 22 June, 2018.
According to the government report, "The landslides occurred near Pantin Bridge, Maw-wan Ward, beside No. 1 Main road. The landslides hit the staff quarters on the circular road beside the road to MyoU Pagoda, at the back of staff quarters of the Township Development Affairs Committee and in Mawgalon, Sutaung and Phapyin villages."
Local media report that the number of fatalities is 11, with a further 6 people injured and at least 70 houses destroyed.
No rainfall records are available for Hpakant. The country's Department of Meteorology and Hydrology said that Myitkyina, the capital of the state, and situated around 110 km east of Hpakant, recorded 80 mm of rain in 24 hours to 22 June, 2018.
Hpakant was the location of a massive landslide in 2015 when a man-made hill of waste soil from the nearby jade mine collapsed. It is thought that over 100 people died in the incident.
At least 30 people have died in floods and landslides in Myanmar since early June when this year's monsoon rains began. Record rainfall fell in Mon State on 17 June. Rakhine state and Magway Region were severely affected by flooding and landslides in early June.
What is truth anyway? The truth is the essence of something, its natural state, something as it really is. It is really a quest for love, because to truly love something we must know it for what it really is. Perhaps we can sense in an unconscious way that there is a deeper truth to everything and everyone, and we are led to search for the truth about it, so that we can truly love it for what it really is.
