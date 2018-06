© Lighthouse/Twitter/Tea Party



Henry Kerner asked how to get to the abuse of organizations claiming section 501 (c)(4) but designed to be primarily political. Lois Lerner said the system works, but not in real time. Henry Kerner noted that these organizations don't disclose donors. Lois Lerner said that if they don't meet the requirements, we can come in and revoke, but it doesn't happen timely. Nan Marks said if the concern is that organizations engaging in this activity don't disclose donors, then the system doesn't work. Henry Kerner said that maybe the solution is to audit so many that it is financially ruinous. Nikole noted that we have budget constraints. Elise Bean suggested using the list of organizations that made independent expenditures. Lois Lerner said that it is her job to oversee it all, not just political campaign activity.

All records related to the number of applications received or related to communications between the IRS and members of the U.S. House of Representatives or the U.S. Senate regarding the review process for organizations applying for tax exempt status under 501(c)(4);

All records concerning communications between the IRS and the Executive Branch or any other government agency regarding the review process for organizations applying for tax exempt status under 501(c)(4);

Copies of any questionnaires and all records related to the preparation of questionnaires sent to organizations applying for 501(c)(4) tax exempt status.

All records related to Lois Lerner's communication with other IRS employees, as well as government or private entity outside the IRS regarding the review and approval process for 501 (c)(4) applicant organizations.

"The Obama IRS scandal is bipartisan - McCain and Democrats who wanted to regulate political speech lost at the Supreme Court, so they sought to use the IRS to harass innocent Americans," said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. "The Obama IRS scandal is not over - as Judicial Watch continues to uncover smoking gun documents that raise questions about how the Obama administration weaponized the IRS, the FEC, FBI, and DOJ to target the First Amendment rights of Americans."

McCain minority staff director Henry Kerner to IRS official Lois Lerner and other IRSofficials: "the solution is to audit so many that it becomes financially ruinous"Judicial Watch today released newly obtained internal IRS documents, including material revealing that Sen. John McCain's former staff director and chief counsel on the Senate Homeland Security Permanent Subcommittee, Henry Kerner, urged top IRS officials, including then-director of exempt organizations Lois Lerner, to "audit so many that it becomes financially ruinous." Kerner was appointed The explosive exchange was contained in notes taken by IRS employees at an April 30, 2013, meeting between Kerner, Lerner, and other high-ranking IRS officials. Just ten days following the meeting, former IRS director of exempt organizationsLerner and other IRS officials met with select top staffers from the Senate Governmental Affairs Committee in a "marathon" meeting to discuss concerns raised by both Sen. Carl Levin (D-MI) and Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) that the IRS was not reining in political advocacy groups in response to the Supreme Court's Citizens United decision. Senator McCain had been the chief sponsor of the McCain-Feingold Act and called the Citizens United decision, which overturned portions of the Act, one of the "worst decisions I have ever seen."In the full notes of an April 30 meeting, McCain's high-ranking stafferKerner tells Lerner, Steve Miller, then chief of staff to IRS commissioner, Nikole Flax, and other IRS officials,In response, Lerner responded that "it is her job to oversee it all:"The IRS previously blacked out the notes of the meeting but Judicial Watch found the notes among subsequent documents released by the agency.Judicial Watch separately uncovered that. In discussing pressure from Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (Democrat-Rhode Island) to prosecute these "political groups," Lerner admitted, "it is ALL about 501(c)(4) orgs and political activity."The April 30, 2013 meeting came just under two weeks prior to Lerner's admission during an ABA meeting thatIn her May 2013 answer to a planted question , in whichLerner suggested the IRS targeting occurred due to an "uptick" in 501 (c)(4) applications to the IRS but in actuality, there had been a decrease in such applications in 2010.On May 14, 2013, a report by Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration revealed (e.g., lists of past and future donors). The illegal IRS reviews continuedAll these documents were forced out of the IRS as a result of anafter it failed to respond adequately to four FOIA requests sent in May 2013 ( Judicial Watch, Inc. v. Internal Revenue Service (No. 1:13-cv-01559)). Judicial Watch is seeking: