New Solar Cycle 25 forecast is out, which shows that our Earth will be as cold as or colder than the Dalton Minimum. The forecast also shows how cloud cells across our planet will uncouple and jet streams will wander further out of place with lightning freezes coming our way with more droughts and historical floods.

This video is a compilation of such events over the last last week on our favorite planet, Earth. More snow Europe, floods and freezes out of season. Her we go, I do hope you are at least beginning to accept that the changes you see around you isn't all CO2 based.


