A New Zealand motorist had a remarkably lucky escape after he narrowly avoided being crushed by a powerful landslide - and still managed to film the dramatic brush with death.The rock-laden slip came barrelling down the Waioeka Gorge in the Bay of Plenty on the country's North Island, just meters away from the plucky camerman's vehicle.Michael Tabudravu was driving his car through the gorge when a deluge of rocks and debris came tumbling down on the road in front of him.Tabudravu can be heard voicing his amazement as the mass of rocks continue to gush down the hill before his eyes, blocking off the road ahead.The landslide forced New Zealand's Transport Agency to close the gorge overnight. It described the incident as "significant" and asked motorists to use an alternative route, adding that a full assessment would be carried out Monday morning.