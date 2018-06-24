It's an extreme weather pattern than mimics the series of storms that hit the Alps at the start of last winter.

© Thredbo resort



Australian ski resorts are celebrating the best start to the southern-hemisphere ski season in 18 years,Severe weather warnings were issued by the Bureau of Meteorology for the regions of Victoria and New South Wales.Australia's top five resorts have all benefited from Norman's snowy onslaught. Perisher, arguably the most well-known resort, and part of Vail Resort's Epic Pass,and is opening new parts of its ski area daily."The skiing this weekend will be amazing across all four resort areas with at least 32 lifts operating. It looks like the best early season conditions Perisher has seen since 2000," said Peter Brulisauer, chief operating officer at Perisher.Thredbo, just north of the New South Wales/Victoria border, received 85cm during the recent storm and today will open Australia's longest ski run, the Supertrail."The best news is, experts are claiming there is another storm in the forecast, set to hit next weekend, which will hopefully deliver another solid top-up of fresh snow," said Richie Carroll, marketing executive at Thredbo.and temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing this weekend as both open the first lifts of the season.It's too early to predict whether history will repeat itself in Australia's ski resorts, so for the time being staff and visitors are revelling in the early-season conditions.Resorts are now expected to use snowmaking machines to add to the natural layer of cover."Temperatures are set to take a significant dive across the weekend, so we can fire up the snowmaking and complement the natural snow falls. The weather is a fickle beast and that's why resorts have heavily invested in snowmaking to smooth out those times when Mother Nature doesn't come to the party," Susie Diver, communications manager at Thredbo, told 9News.