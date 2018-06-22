© Alexa Welch Edlund/Rimes-Dispatch



The movement to scrub remnants of the Old South from public life continued on Monday, when a Richmond, Va. elementary school was renamed for Barack Obama.Stuart was a legendary Confederate cavalry commander.Obama, of course, was the first black president of the United States.The renaming decision went off without hitch, unlike in Charlottesville, Va. last year when the decision to dismantle a Confederate statue turned to violence.Earlier this year, the school board voted to strip the elementary school of the name honoring the Southern general.Richmond was the capitol city of the South during the Civil War.Students, parents, teachers and Northside community members were allowed to submit names.The top seven included several civil rights leaders.Students then selected the top three names, and on Monday the school board plucked Obama from the list.The other two names were Northside and Wishtree.The lone dissenting board member argued for more time to discuss the final name choices, but to no avail.The objection was that there was no local or area person on the list to choose from - only Obama, the name of the community, and a book about tree that stands amid changing times.At least one person said the decision to change the school's name took too long."Should have been changed the name, it should have been changed," Chris Stain, a barber, told a local ABC affiliate. "It should have been something that they looked into years ago. The fact that it's been brought to their attention at this point is kind of late, late in the game."