About 300 people gathered to honor the controversial 20-year-old rapper, who, along with a wildly successful career, had an extensive rap sheet including domestic violence charges after allegedly beating up his pregnant girlfriend.
Comment: The LA Times reported that it's peak, up to 1,000 people were drawn to the event.
A Los Angeles Police Department spokesman told the Daily News that the crowd threw rocks and bottles at officers brought in to disperse the group. When fans failed to comply, officers fired 37mm rubber bullets into the area.
"They're still trying to clear out the streets to bring order back," the spokesman said around 10 p.m. Los Angeles time.
Some people were seen scaling a taco truck and nearby roofs, according to local TV station KTLA.
XXXTentacion was killed in a shooting outside a motorcycle dealership in South Florida Monday. The young rapper was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead, the Broward County sheriff's office told The News.