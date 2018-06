© KTLA



Hundreds of XXXTentacion fans converged in the Fairfax area of Los Angeles late Tuesday in a makeshift memorial for the rapper, who was shot and killed Monday - but the gathering quickly grew ugly.About 300 people gathered to honor the controversial 20-year-old rapper, who, along with a wildly successful career, had an extensive rap sheet including domestic violence charges after allegedly beating up his pregnant girlfriend."They're still trying to clear out the streets to bring order back," the spokesman said around 10 p.m. Los Angeles time.XXXTentacion was killed in a shooting outside a motorcycle dealership in South Florida Monday. The young rapper was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead, the Broward County sheriff's office told The News.