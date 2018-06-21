On June 8th, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping signed a joint statement touching on some of the most urgent issues in international relations. In so doing, the Russian and Chinese leaders also pledged to take the two countries' cooperation "to a new level."Putin and Xi's joint declaration, called for the plan to be preserved, and emphasized "the principal importance ofAnother unilateral aggression on the part of the US was condemned in the document: the deployment of US missile systems in both Asia and Europe under "pretexts." On this note, Putin and Xi seized the occasion to defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Syria and to support the fight against terrorism "without double standards."Western propaganda was also targeted in Putin and Xi's condemnation of hysteria being wound up against Russia's hosting of the World Club. The two leaders stated clearly:Moving forward, Russia and China pledged to work side by side in coordinating peaceful stabilization processes in Korea and Afghanistan. These areas of geopolitical collaboration are meant to be part of a. Most importantly, the statement announces that. In the economic sector, the commitment to, in financial and trade dealings was reinforced in the statement.Finally, in the biggest swing of them all,They especially emphasized their intention "to oppose attempts by any states to carry out unilateral military operations without a suitable mandate from the UN Security Council or the agreements of the legal state of the country on whose territory these operations are carried out." And even the latter cases, Putin and Xi said, should be last resorts behind commitments to "refusing to use force or threaten the use of force, non-interference by one state in the internal and external affairs of another state, and the resolution of international conflicts through strictly political-diplomatic methods."In other words,In effect,This is a culmination of a long process of convergence ever since Russia and China signed the "Russian-Chinese Joint Declaration on a Multipolar World and the Establishment of a New International Order" back in 1997.This declaration is one of the accomplishments of Vladimir Putin's visit to China from June 8th-10th, the final event of which will see Putin participating in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Qingdao.