Health or Hype? Mediterranean diet only good for rich people
New Scientist
Fri, 15 Jun 2018 00:01 UTC
The original research found that the diet - featuring fresh fruits and vegetables, seafood, nuts, olive oil and red wine, but very little red meat or sugar - reduced the risk of cardiovascular disease, contributed to slight reductions in rates of heart attack and death, and more significantly lowered the risk of stroke.
Since then, study after study has found that eating a Mediterranean diet can stave off ageing in the brain, delay the onset of Alzheimer's disease or even improve the chances of successful IVF treatments.
But the 2013 study, known as PREDIMED, was recently retracted from the New England Journal of Medicine, and a new analysis of the data was republished. That's because not all of the study's 7447 participants were properly randomised.
For instance, participants were assigned to follow either the low-fat control diet or one of two versions of the Mediterranean diet - with an emphasis on fats derived from either olive oil or walnuts. But some couples were both assigned to the same diet because of their marital status, so it wasn't truly random.
The authors reanalysed their data, removing about 21 per cent of the participants. They found that the protective effects of the Mediterranean diet held up under this new scrutiny, but their scope was more limited: the health benefits were only seen for people with a high risk of heart disease.
So given these seemingly limited benefits, should we really all be eating like the Greeks? Another study suggests your bank balance is an important factor. Researchers at the Mediterranean Neurological Institute in Italy conducted a study of more than 18,000 men and women over four years. They found a 15 per cent reduction in cardiovascular risk for those on the Mediterranean diet, provided they were making £35,000 a year or more.
For the less advantaged, the benefits of the diet weren't seen at all. Even though all study participants followed the Mediterranean diet, those with higher incomes tended to eat food that had more heart-protecting antioxidants and polyphenols, and which was grown with fewer pesticides.
Those with lower incomes still adhered to the Mediterranean diet, but they had less access to a wide variety of fruits, vegetables and whole grains, and tended to buy foods that had lower nutritional value.
"The real extra virgin olive oil that was used in the PREDIMED trial is about 8 euros per bottle," says Marialaura Bonaccio at the Mediterranean Neurological Institute. "So the question is, do I get the same benefits from a bottle of olive oil that costs 10 euros, as compared to the lower quality one that I paid 2 euros for?"
She and her colleagues are planning a follow-up study to ask not just whether people are eating the quantities of food suggested by the Mediterranean diet, but looking at the quality of those foods. She suspects that the difference in benefits may come down to higher quality foods that cost far more.
"It's a real paradox. When the Mediterranean diet was discovered, it was the diet of the poorest people in Italy and Greece. Now, it's the diet of the rich people," she says.
Comment: The Mediterranean Diet is mostly hype - a slight reworking of the standard food pyramid. It also bares little resemblance to the diet actually eaten by Mediterranean peoples in the 1950s when it was "discovered" (invented) by nutritional arch-villain Ancel Keyes. It's no surprise that the quality of food consumed has a significant effect on the effectiveness of the diet; more significant than the diet itself. If one cleans up their diet, eats organic and avoids processed foods, they're already halfway there to seeing health benefits, regardless of what the diet is labelled.
