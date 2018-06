It's supposed to be good for you. The effects of the Mediterranean diet were tracked over five years in a study published in 2013, but its results have now been called into question.The original research found that the diet - featuring fresh fruits and vegetables, seafood, nuts, olive oil and red wine, but very little red meat or sugar - reduced the risk of cardiovascular disease, contributed to slight reductions in rates of heart attack and death, and more significantly lowered the risk of stroke.Since then, study after study has found that eating a Mediterranean diet can stave off ageing in the brain delay the onset of Alzheimer's disease or even improve the chances of successful IVF treatments.For instance, participants were assigned to follow either the low-fat control diet or one of two versions of the Mediterranean diet - with an emphasis on fats derived from either olive oil or walnuts. But some couples were both assigned to the same diet because of their marital status, so it wasn't truly random.The authors reanalysed their data, removing about 21 per cent of the participants. They found that the protective effects of the Mediterranean diet held up under this new scrutiny, but their scope was more limited:For the less advantaged, the benefits of the diet weren't seen at all. Even though all study participants followed the Mediterranean diet, those with higher incomes tended to eat food that had more heart-protecting antioxidants and polyphenols, and which was grown with fewer pesticides."The real extra virgin olive oil that was used in the PREDIMED trial is about 8 euros per bottle," says Marialaura Bonaccio at the Mediterranean Neurological Institute.She and her colleagues are planning a follow-up study to ask not just whether people are eating the quantities of food suggested by the Mediterranean diet, but looking at the quality of those foods. She suspects that the difference in benefits may come down to higher quality foods that cost far more.Journal reference: New England Journal of Medicine, DOI: 10.1056/NEJMoa1800389 Journal reference: International Journal of Epidemiology, DOI: 10.1093/ije/dyx145