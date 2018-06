It's worth checking out the YouTube video of this year's semi-annual Munk Debate held in Toronto this spring. The proposition at hand: Be it resolved, what you call political correctness, I call progress.... For the pro position: Michael Eric Dyson, sociology prof from Georgetown U, and New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg; on the con side, Jordan Peterson, psychologist and U of Toronto prof, and Stephen Fry, British actor and screenwriter.The debate quickly beat a path to identity politics, which make up the actual substance of PC, itself only a method of conveying the substance. PC acts as a filter for sifting out thought that doesn't conform to orthodox ideology. PC is literally thought-policing. It's hard to imagine anyone being in favor of that, which is exactly why PC behavior is so odious to those of us who value free speech.The orthodox view in identity politics these days is that "white male cis-heterosexual patriarchal privilege" is responsible for the discontents of women and "people-of-color" - a squishy, mischievous category which obviously doesn't count Chinese grad students at Harvard or the Asian-Indians in the Silicon Valley C-suites - and demands reparations of one kind or another.Mr. Peterson laid it out nicely:. Nothing else matters. Individuals especially don't matter, only the group. And no group has abused its power more than European white men.This animating idea comes out of the mid-20century "post-structural critical theorists" Jacques Derrida and Michel Foucault, whose Marxian views emerged conveniently at a time when women and non-white people were vying for departmental chairs in the college humanities and social science programs, and thus have two generations been indoctrinated.These days, the main threat is depriving heretics and apostates of their livelihood. That's what happened to Brett Weinstein at Evergreen U in Washington State last year, and to Jordan Peterson himself at the U of Toronto, when he objected loudly and publicly to a new Canadian federal law that sought to punish citizens who refused to use the new menu of personal pronouns for the rapidly multiplying new gender categories (e.g. ze, zir, they, xem, nem, hir, nir....)Both Weinstein and Peterson refused to be coerced and found themselves inadvertently leading a movement against the pervasive, creeping coercion of our time - which has now spread from the campuses into corporate life, with the HR departments working overtime to enforce thought among employees, because company profits are at stake (e.g. Starbucks day-off for "diversity and inclusion training").Most of the sparks in the debate came off the friction between Dyson and Peterson. Dyson, who was ordained as a Baptist minister at age nineteen, relies on the tropes of the pulpit to entertain his audience (or his classes at Georgetown).Peterson did appear deeply annoyed. I could certainly understand why. He's been suffering the enmity of morons for a couple of years now. But he has them on the run.And offering a framework for understanding human relations that actually comports with reality. In what has been lately a reality-optional culture, that really hurts.