The carcass of a great white shark washed ashore in Aptos Sunday morning.The shark was found at around 7 a.m. on a beach near the Seascape Beach Resort, resort staff told KSBW. Thomae said that it is unlikely the sea lions killed the shark, but they won't know the cause of death until the results of the necropsy are released.The carcass was removed and transported to Long Marine Lab where a necropsy will be performed early next week.