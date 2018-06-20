great white shark

The carcass of a great white shark washed ashore in Aptos Sunday morning.

The shark was found at around 7 a.m. on a beach near the Seascape Beach Resort, resort staff told KSBW.

Marine biologist Giancarlo Thomae told KSBW that the 500-pound great white measured 8 feet 9 inches long and was about 5 years old.

The shark had numerous puncture wounds and scars from feeding on sea lions.

Thomae said that it is unlikely the sea lions killed the shark, but they won't know the cause of death until the results of the necropsy are released.

The carcass was removed and transported to Long Marine Lab where a necropsy will be performed early next week.