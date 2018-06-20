hail
A hail storm is causing damage across northern Colorado, near Boulder and Louisville.

According to the national weather service (NWS), residents could see hail ranging from quarter to tennis ball size.

The NWS said they are getting reports of smashed windshields and dents in cars in the area of Coal Creek and Lousiville.

This storm comes a week after a damaging hail storm that hit southern Colorado Springs.



