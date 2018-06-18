Society's Child
17 or more dead as blast hits Taliban-Afghan forces meeting during landmark ceasefire
RT
Sat, 16 Jun 2018 13:19 UTC
Casualties include Taliban, Afghan security forces, and civilians, Attaullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor of Nangarhar, said.
The timing of the bombing appears to be significant. On Saturday, Taliban members entered the Afghan capital, Kabul urging people to come forward and take selfies with them. The unusual move reportedly occurred elsewhere in the country, as photos and videos on social media showed Taliban fighters giving hugs to locals and Afghan forces across several provinces.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani addressed the nation, saying the truce between the government and the Taliban will be extended.
The government freed at least 46 Taliban prisoners amid the ceasefire, the president's office confirmed, as cited by Reuters. Ghani's office urged the militant group to extend their ceasefire, saying that the government is waiting for their response.
Earlier in June, the Taliban made a surprising statement announcing the suspension of hostilities with the government forces for three days to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid. This is the first time that the Taliban has ever extended an offer of this kind to Kabul.
The ceasefire came two months after the group announced its annual spring offensive, as they vowed to target the "American invaders." Heavy clashes repeatedly broke out across a number of Afghan provinces, with casualties inflicted among Afghan soldiers and police officers.
The militants attacked a number of cities across the country, seizing large quantities of weapons and equipment.
Comment: This was arranged. Suspect? Figure out who benefits.
A nation that is afraid to let its people judge the truth and falsehood in an open market is a nation that is afraid of its people.
Lol her husband and she got a divorce and she married another man,but it's not really a divorce guys,it's just for a little while until daddy...
The internationally illegal US invasion army lying about a criminal mass-murder bombing on the sovereign army Just another normal Pentagon day.
I feel sorry for this child. A normal childhood comes with a decent amount of wounding and programming that "equips" us for life, I can't even...
"But I hold no blame for her; the world needs optimists with rose colored glasses." Sure, but in a lot of cases, all-heart-no-brain can do as much...
The Israeli government uses the law to steal and kill yet will not comply to the united nations or the international court by negotiating a TWO...
A: (1) The CIA's drug-running operation, exporting opium to Colombia to be refined into heroin for the US market. (2) The US M-I-C (also clients of the CIA) which are making $ billions off an endless war at taxpayer expense.